National Dog Show returns to Philadelphia region this weekend

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) -- The Kennel Club of Philadelphia's National Dog Show returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks this weekend. The two-day event features nearly 2,000 canines representing almost 200 different breeds.

The National Dog Show is the only remaining show in America that is "benched," which means all the dogs are on-site throughout the day so that the public can meet them and their owners/handlers and learn about the different breeds.

At the Expo Center, CBS Philadelphia caught up with Winston, the 2022 Best in Show and his handler, Perry Payson.

Winston, who won Best in Show in 2022, returns to the National Dog Show this year.

Winston is a 4-year-old French Bulldog. This year, the National Dog Show celebrates the French Bulldog as the new No. 1 most popular breed in America for 2023.

Also joining in was David Frei, National Dog Show expert analyst, and Gail Mirabella, a performance dog trainer from Montgomery County. She brought along her agility dogs, Teaser "The Crowd Pleaser," a Border Collie Terrier Mix, and Mia, rescued Pit Bull mix, to show off some tricks.

The National Dog Show is happening Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $7 for ages 4-11. Children 3 and under are admitted free. Tickets are available at the door and at www.nds.nationaldogshow.com.