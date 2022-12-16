Judge to decide if Mumia Abu-Jamal gets new trial in officer's murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Forty years after his conviction, Mumia Abu-Jamal finds out Friday whether he'll be getting a new trial.

During a hearing back in October, a judge made it clear she intends to dismiss his request for a new trial but that hasn't stopped his supporters from fighting for his freedom.

Mumia Abu-Jamal has been behind bars for 42 years now.

He was originally sentenced to death in 1982 after a jury found him guilty of murdering Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner.

But after numerous appeals, his death sentence was overturned by a federal court. In 2011, prosecutors instead agreed to a life sentence without parole for Abu-Jamal and he's been a member of the general prison population since then.

The Faulkner family is part of the group trying to keep it that way.

However, the Faulkner family, politicians, and law enforcement groups have maintained Mumia is guilty beyond question, his trial was fair, and his sentence is justified.

"I will not give up, I will continue to come to court," Faulkner's wife, Maureen Faulkner, said. "I will keep Mumia Abu-Jamal in prison until he is six feet under. I will do everything I can because that is my conviction."

Groups of supporters were expected to gather outside the Criminal Justice Center to support Abu-Jamal and criticize his case.

"So many different independent investigators found new evidence, several boxes of evidence that hadn't even been reviewed, it becomes clear there was a lot of malplay in this whole situation," activist Rafael Outland, said. "And at this point, we maintain his innocence because he is innocent."

His attorneys have argued his trial was tainted by a biased judge and he deserves a retrial. They also claim there's new evidence of misconduct by police and prosecutors involved in Abu-Jamal's case including bribing star witnesses to testify against him.

The hearing started around 9 a.m. Friday and the judge could issue her ruling at any minute.