Mumia Abu-Jamal, convicted of killing Philly cop, asks for new trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A hearing is underway Wednesday for Mumia Abu-Jamal, who is asking for a new trial. He was convicted in 1981 for the fatal shooting of Philadelphia Police officer Daniel Faulkner.

There have been protesters outside the Criminal Justice Center in Center City all morning and it's expected to be a packed house inside the courtroom as supporters of Abu-Jamal, as well as members of the police union, watch to see if he will get a new trial.

Mumia Abu-Jamal was convicted for fatally shooting Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner in 1981. Now 68 years old, he has been in prison for four decades.

His defense team says the charges were racially motivated and claims the DA's office withheld evidence during trial. His supporters have maintained his innocence.

"This is long overdue to see our brother Mumia come home. He's been in there longer than I've been alive. You know, so to know that all of the evidence points in a different direction, outside of had his guilt, yes, time to bring him home. So it is time to give him a new case," supporter Rafael Outland said.

Faulkner's widow, Maureen Faulkner, is expected to be in court on Wednesday as well.

She wants the conviction upheld and spoke about the hearing during an appearance with Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

"I was 25 when my husband was murdered," Faulkner said. "Tomorrow I will be out, I have to go to court again, for this case. How many years will it take to keep this man behind bars? How many years will it take for the people of Pennsylvania and Philadelphia to realize this is wrong, victims cannot go through this for so many years of their lives."

Multiple appeals to overturn Abu-Jamal's conviction have failed.