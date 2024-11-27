Philadelphia Phillies reportedly "expect to meet with" Juan Soto

As the Juan Soto sweepstakes ramp up, a recent USA Today report indicated that the Philadelphia Phillies "haven't had a single conversation" with the prize of this winter's free-agent market. According to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, that isn't true.

On the latest episode of "The Phillies Show" podcast, Zolecki reported Philadelphia has communicated with Scott Boras about Soto and plans to meet with the superstar free agent.

"There was a report just a few days ago that the Phillies have not met with Juan Soto yet. They're going to meet with him at some point. But also that they haven't communicated at all with Scott Boras or anybody associated with Scott Boras," Zolecki said. "I've been told that — no surprise, that they've communicated with Scott Boras about Juan Soto and others. I can tell you that they have not met with him. They expect to meet with him at some point. I don't know when that will be."

So, while reports indicate the Phillies are considered a longshot to sign Soto, Philadelphia has spoken with Boras about the 26-year-old, according to Zolecki.

What to know about Juan Soto's free agency

According to The Athletic, Soto is expected to sort through multiple rounds of offers. The first round is "meant to gauge genuine interest from all parties," the report says.

According to multiple reports, five teams — the New York Yankees, Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers — have submitted offers to Soto.

The Associated Press reported that Boras asked teams to submit their first offers by Thanksgiving. A decision could come before or during baseball's winter meetings in Dallas, which will take place from Dec. 8-12.

Soto is reportedly seeking a record free-agent deal, which suggests he will end up with the team that offers him the most money.

What to make of the most recent Phillies report

Phillies fans have become accustomed to managing partner John Middleton opening his checkbook for big-name free agents since the club signed Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler in 2019.

While Soto has connections with several Phillies — Harper, Trea Turner and hitting coach Kevin Long, to name a few — and would significantly upgrade their lineup, it doesn't appear like the offseason will end with the slugger in Philadelphia.

Earlier this month, Middleton said at the Wharton Sports Business Summit that he's "afraid Juan Soto wants to be in New York, and I don't mind being a stalking horse," according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Still, with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski's reputation for aggressiveness and Middleton's willingness to spend, the Phillies can't be ruled out of the Soto sweepstakes.

The Phils are looking for an upgrade in the outfield, and Soto fits the bill. But they reportedly want to add at least one high-leverage reliever and have been linked to Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet. Other moves could come via trades.

Every MLB team would love to add Soto to its lineup, and the Phillies are no different. The takeaway from Wednesday's report from Zolecki is this.

Of course, the Phillies are going to talk with Juan Soto. Of course, they're interested. Of course, they want to meet with him.

But a winter ending with Soto wearing Phillies pinstripes still appears like a longshot.