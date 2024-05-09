3 men sentenced in connection with death of 18-year-old Joshua Soto

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the arrests and convictions of several suspects in connection with a 2021 murder on Thursday.

Joshua Soto, 18, a national junior ice dancer with Olympic dreams, was shot and killed during a robbery at a home in the city's Harrowgate neighborhood on Nov. 6, 2021.

The DA's office charged Joseph Cuevas, 26, with second-degree murder, attempted murder, and related firearm charges. Luis Castillo, 26, pled guilty to third-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated assault, and related firearm charges according to the release from the District Attorney's Office.

"Thanks to the excellent prosecution by Assistant District Attorney Robert Wainwright, Joshua Soto's killer no longer poses a threat to the community," said Krasner in the release. "I hope that these convictions send a clear message to anyone who thinks it is okay to run around with guns and involve themselves in drug activity: You will be held accountable for doing so."

A third defendant that the DA's office said cooperated with investigators also pled guilty to third-degree murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy.

Officials said Cuevas received a life sentence without the possibility of parole and Castillo was sentenced to 35-70 years in state prison.

"Joshua Soto was a unique, humble, and passionate person," said Damaris Perez-Soto, Joshua's mother. "He was a pillar to his community. He loved his peers and his passion for skating was immeasurable. I thank ADA Robert Wainwright, District Attorney Larry Krasner and his office, and the Philadelphia Police Department for getting justice for our family."