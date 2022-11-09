Josh Shapiro is PA's next governor: 3 things you should know

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS News projects Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's next governor. He would succeed Tom Wolf, also a Democrat.

Shapiro is the prospective victor over Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator. In a victory speech Tuesday night, he thanked his family, congratulated his wife and celebrated running mate Austin Davis.

"Rural, urban, suburban folks across this commonwealth who I've had the opportunity to talk with, you know they basically all want the same thing," Shapiro said in the speech. "They want a real opportunity for good schools, safe communities and an economy that just gives everybody a shot...Those are the basic values that every single Pennsylvanian has a right to, and that I'm going to fight to deliver for [them]."

Here are three quick facts about the Keystone State's next governor.

He's the Pennsylvania Attorney General

Shapiro was elected as Pennsylvania's Attorney General in 2016, defeating Republican John Rafferty Jr.

As Attorney General, he prosecuted sex abuse in the Catholic Church

As Attorney General of Pennsylvania, Shapiro led an investigation into sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

In 2018, Shapiro revealed the findings of a grand jury that examined abuse in the church and coverups by leaders. The grand jury's report named over 300 priests accused of abuse.

He grew up in Montgomery County

Shapiro was raised in Dresher, Montgomery County, and attended the Forman Hebrew Day School and Akiba Hebrew Academy. The latter school was later renamed as the Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy.

Shapiro later served on the county's Board of Commissioners from 2011-2017.