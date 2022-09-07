Watch CBS News
Crime

Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Camden, police say

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Camden last month. Police say Joseph Robinson was arrested on Tuesday.

The hit-and-run happened around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the corner of Mount Ephraim and Sayres Avenues.

Police say Robinson was identified as the driver of a car that struck a motorcyclist who was heading north on Mount Ephraim Avenue. Robinson fled the scene after hitting the motorcyclist.

The driver of the motorcycle, 41-year-old Willieant Cooper, was transported to a local hospital where he died. 

Robinson has been charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.

He's been remanded to the Camden County Jail.

September 7, 2022

