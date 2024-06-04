Who is Jose Rodriguez? Philadelphia Phillies infielder suspended for violating MLB's gambling policy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jose Rodriguez was one of five major league and minor league baseball players either suspended or permanently banned Tuesday for violating MLB's gambling policy.

MLB suspended Rodriguez, a minor league second baseman, for one season. Rodriguez was one of four players suspended for violating Rule 21. San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano received a lifetime ban.

Also suspended are Padres pitcher Jay Groome of Barnegat Township, New Jersey, Oakland Athletics pitcher Michael Kelly and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Andrew Saalfrank.

Who is Jose Rodriguez?

The Phillies acquired Rodriguez in a minor trade from the Chicago White Sox on April 5, 2024, for cash considerations. He took the 40-man roster spot that opened after Philadelphia dealt Jake Cave to the Colorado Rockies.

Philadelphia assigned the 23-year-old middle infielder to Double-A Reading. In 38 games with the Fightin Phils, Rodriguez hit .265/.319/.444 with four home runs, 18 RBIs and 13 walks.

Rodriguez has one career game in the majors. He entered the White Sox's 7-6 win over the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning of a game on June 20, 2023. Rodriguez pinch-ran for Chicago catcher Yasmani Grandal and later scored. He stayed in the game and played second base.

The Phillies placed Rodriguez on the ineligible list, removing him from the 40-man roster.

What did Jose Rodriguez bet on?

According to MLB, data showed Rodriguez bet on baseball 31 times on Sept. 30, 2021, and from June 5 to July 30, 2022, while he was on a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox.

The league said Rodriguez bet on 28 MLB games and college baseball three times.

Rodriguez's bets included seven involving the White Sox while he played for the Birmingham Barons, Chicago's Double-A affiliate. Two of the bets were on the outcome while the five others were on runs scored, according to the league's statement.

MLB said Rodriguez bet $749.09 on baseball overall — $724.09 of which was on MLB games and included parlays.

The league said Rodriguez did not play in any of the games he bet on and did not bet on his teams.

"There is no evidence to suggest — and Rodriguez denies — that any outcomes in the baseball games on which he placed bets were compromised, influenced, or manipulated in any way," MLB's statement said.

Rule 21 covers misconduct and includes the sport's gambling and betting policy.

Per the league's website, here's the language for Rule 21 (d), which covers betting:

(1) Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has no duty to perform, shall be declared ineligible for one year. (2) Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform, shall be declared permanently ineligible. (3) Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee who places bets with illegal book makers, or agents for illegal book makers, shall be subject to such penalty as the Commissioner deems appropriate in light of the facts and circumstances of the conduct. Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee who operates or works for an illegal bookmaking business shall be subject to a minimum of a one-year suspension by the Commissioner. For purposes of this provision, an illegal bookmaker is an individual who accepts, places or handles wagers on sporting events from members of the public as part of a gaming operation that is unlawful in the jurisdiction in which the bets are accepted.