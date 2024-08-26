Phillies place José Alvarado on restricted list to deal as he deals with personal matter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies placed left-handed reliever José Alvarado on the restricted list Monday, saying he left the club to deal with a personal matter, the team announced.

Right-handed pitcher Michael Mercado was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill Alvarado's spot on the 26-man roster.

The 29-year-old Alvarado made 56 relief appearances in the 2024 season, converting 13 of his 16 save opportunities with a 4.30 ERA with 52 strikeouts to 25 walks.

Alvarado has held the 65 batters he's faced to a .131/.185/.246 (.431 OPS) slash line, walking only one player since April 13 -- a left-handed batter.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 18: JosÃ© Alvarado #46 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, August 18, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Steve Boyle/MLB Photos via Getty Images

CBS Sports reported that the lefty reliever has had an up-and-down season and mostly struggled since the All-Star break. It's unclear at this time when he will return to the Phillies.

Alvarado joined the Phillies in a three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers on Dec. 29, 2020. The 29-year-old was first signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on March 13, 2012.