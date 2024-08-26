Watch CBS News
Local News

Phillies place José Alvarado on restricted list to deal as he deals with personal matter

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies fans swap necklaces with reliever José Alvarado
Phillies fans swap necklaces with reliever José Alvarado 00:56

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies placed left-handed reliever José Alvarado on the restricted list Monday, saying he left the club to deal with a personal matter, the team announced. 

Right-handed pitcher Michael Mercado was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill Alvarado's spot on the 26-man roster.

The 29-year-old Alvarado made 56 relief appearances in the 2024 season, converting 13 of his 16 save opportunities with a 4.30 ERA with 52 strikeouts to 25 walks.

Alvarado has held the 65 batters he's faced to a .131/.185/.246 (.431 OPS) slash line, walking only one player since April 13 -- a left-handed batter.

Washington Nationals v. Philadelphia Phillies
PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 18: JosÃ© Alvarado #46 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, August 18, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Steve Boyle/MLB Photos via Getty Images

CBS Sports reported that the lefty reliever has had an up-and-down season and mostly struggled since the All-Star break. It's unclear at this time when he will return to the Phillies.

Alvarado joined the Phillies in a three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers on Dec. 29, 2020. The 29-year-old was first signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on March 13, 2012.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.