Volunteer firefighter in Philadelphia suburb charged for hurling racial epithets at Black woman

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) – A Sharon Hill volunteer firefighter has been suspended amid accusations of spewing hatred. Police said John Romano hurled racial epithets at a Black woman that he believed honked at him.

State Sen. Anthony Williams called it an outrageous incident of ethnic harassment.

"Needless to say, when I heard about this incident, I was more than troubled. I was actually shocked and almost stunned," Williams said.

It happened in front of a business on Hook Road in Folcroft on Nov. 21. Police said John Romano was blocking the road as he was loading Christmas trees on a truck using a forklift.

"He [Romano] allowed one car to go through, and there was another car which was trying to go through as well, went around, and apparently he thought that that person in that car was going to hit one of his employees or damage his truck," Williams said.

Police said Romano then directed racial epithets at that driver, a Black woman, photographed her licensed plate and said he would come after her.

Romano is now charged with ethnic intimidation, making terroristic threats and other crimes.

The Borough of Sharon Hill released a statement saying that it severed ties with Romano and is working to revoke his access to all borough property.

"This bully and thug has the right to photograph your license plate and suggest that it's OK to do such. It is not, it is not, and our D.A. should be here saying that," Williams said.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer responded to that criticism.

"I could not stand at a press conference this morning, as much as I might like to and denounce his hatred and repercussion for a business he may or may not be associated with because that would violate my duty as D.A. of Delaware County," Stollsteimer said.

The district attorney added that there is body cam video of the racially charged encounter, but despite calls to release it, said he won't because it's considered evidence.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out the suspect's lawyer and left a message seeking comment.

Romano is due in court for a preliminary hearing in February.