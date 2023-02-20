Fetterman's treatment could take more than a month: aide

Sen. Fetterman's treatment for clinical depression could take weeks, aide says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An aide of Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman told "The Wall Street Journal" the senator's treatment for clinical depression could range from weeks to more than a month.

Fetterman is currently undergoing treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed Medical Center.

President Joe Biden is offering his support for the senator.

On Twitter, the president says millions of people struggle daily with depression and that Fetterman getting the care he needs is brave and important.

John, Gisele – Jill and I are thinking about your family today.



Millions of people struggle with depression every day, often in private.



Getting the care you need is brave and important. We're grateful to you for leading by example. https://t.co/V3rGZSKrM4 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 17, 2023

Biden also says he's grateful to Fetterman for leading by example.

Fetterman had previously suffered a stroke and had a prior history of depression.

In early February, Fetterman was discharged from George Washington University Hospital after he reported he was feeling lightheaded.

Fetterman suffered a near-fatal stroke just days before the Pennsylvania Democratic primary.

If you're struggling with mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.