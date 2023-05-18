Arrest made in 2022 shooting outside nightclub in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in a June 2022 shooting that happened outside a hookah lounge in Kensington. During a press conference Thursday morning, Philadelphia police and members of the District Attorney's Office announced that 22-year-old Joel Martinez, of Camden, was arrested Tuesday in connection to this shooting.

Martinez is accused of firing shots as three people were leaving the nightclub on June 12.

According to investigators, Martinez "uttered a derogatory word" at one of the victims, which resulted in an argument and led to Martinez firing at least six shots.

Two of the victims were struck by gunfire and a third was pistol-whipped, resulting in serious injury. All of the victims survived.

Police say the victim beaten was transgender and they were investigating the shooting as a hate crime after learning the slurs were aimed at the victim before the beating took place.

Martinez has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, conspiracy, violation of the Uniform Firearms Act, possessing an instrument of a crime, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

He is being held on a $3 million bail.

Martinez has a 2019 manslaughter conviction in New Jersey. He was on probation at the time of the shooting in Kensington.