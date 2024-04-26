CBS Philadelphia's Joe Holden honored for coverage of unsolved murder cases

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A member of our CBS Philadelphia family was honored for his work Thursday — in particular for his coverage of crime victims and relatives of murder victims whose cases are still unsolved.

Chief Investigative Reporter Joe Holden received the Media Award from the Philadelphia Coalition for Victim Advocacy at the organization's annual luncheon Thursday.

Gabrielle Rainey, one of the coalition's co-chairs, noted that Joe has reported extensively on unsolved murders in the area, and in some cases, his coverage has led to cases being reopened. New leads have come about thanks to the publicity his stories shed on cold cases.

The award is provided each year to one member of the media who "positively portrays survivors' stories, victims' voices and collaborates well with victims service organizations," Rainey said at the event.

The luncheon fell on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, so Holden's three children were sitting in the front row watching their dad accept his award. Also in attendance were CBS Philadelphia Vice President of News Kathleen Gerrow; Jess MacAulay, a digital content producer here; and Crystal Hamilton, a mother who lost her son to gun violence and was featured in Joe's coverage.

Hamilton is still looking for justice for her son, Kristian Hamilton-Arthur, who was shot and killed July 15, 2017, near 22nd and Fitzwater streets in South Philadelphia, on a block where his grandfather owned and operated a store for over 30 years.

Holden interviewed Crystal five years later for Mysteries, a series that covers unsolved murders in the Philadelphia region - featuring loved ones of those whose killers had not been caught.

When he headed out to Crystal's home suddenly old friends were coming out to share their stories of the late 28-year-old.

Holden gestured to Hamilton in the crowd while accepting the award.

"This recognition that I'm receiving today I pass on to people like Crystal, who've given me the strength to become a reporter who tells stories and works hard to gain trust and be accurate, and get it right at what is one of the hardest times to be a member of the press," Holden said.

And just to show that all roads in Philadelphia lead back to family -- not long after Joe and Crystal met when he covered her son's story, they realized their fathers had worked together for the U.S. Postal Service.

Holden, an Emmy-award-winning reporter, is a Delaware County native. He graduated from Monsignor Bonner High School in Drexel Hill before going to Cabrini University. As a teenager, he was choir director and organist at St. Donato Parish in Overbrook and later, director of music at St. Charles Borromeo in Drexel Hill. His love of music helped pay his way through college.