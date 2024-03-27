Jim's Steaks on South Street to reopen in May after 2022 fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia staple will be returning soon. Jim's Steaks on South Street will reopen in May after a massive fire in July of 2022 forced the iconic cheesesteak shop to close for nearly two years.

Jim's announced on their Facebook page this week that the shop is targeting May 1 as a date to reopen on the corner of 4th and South streets.

Ever since the fire torched the building, the business has been doing construction. Investigators said the fire was caused by electrical wiring after it burned for hours, sending black smoke billowing into the air.

Last year, the shop released renderings of the construction plans for Jim's when it planned to reopen, which showed a bigger shop than it was originally before the fire.

On the shop's website, Ken Silver, the second-generation owner of the business, wrote Jim's Steaks has acquired and expanded into the Eyes Gallery building next door on South Street.

"We've lovingly restored and preserved several of the earliest mosaic works of world-renowned Philadelphia-based artist, Isaiah Zagar (creator of the landmark Philadelphia Magic Gardens)," Silver wrote. "The transformation of the space is incredible to behold and will endure as one of our proudest endeavors."

Jim's has been serving cheesesteaks on South Street since 1976.