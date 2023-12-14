Watch CBS News
Protesters calling for permanent cease-fire in Gaza block I-76 westbound in Philadelphia

By Josh Sanders, Tom Dougherty, Nikki DeMentri, Joe Brandt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of protesters calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza blocked the westbound lanes of I-76 in Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon. The group Jewish Voice for Peace planned the protest for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The protest caused traffic backups on I-76 near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Jewish Voice for Peace held a sit-in at 30th Street Station on Nov. 2, causing delays for commuters and Amtrak riders.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

