Philadelphians, organizations feel the impact after Iran launched hundreds of missiles into Israel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- According to Israeli officials, Iran launched hundreds of missiles into Israel over the weekend. The impact of the attack is being felt by some in our area.

The weekend airstrikes left Michael Balaban fearing for the safety of his friends and family in the country.

"They had been ordered to safe rooms and missiles were on the way," Balaban said. "I don't think anyone realized it was going to be such a massive strike of over 330 missiles and drones."

Balaban, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, said he's thankful the majority of the missiles were intercepted, leading to only minimal damage.

"We know that it could have absolutely been worse," Balaban said.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, a little girl was severely injured because of the airstrikes.

Jared Armstrong is from Philadelphia and plays professional basketball in Israel now.

"It's very unfortunate," Armstrong said. "My prayers go out to the family and anyone else that was impacted by the missiles."

Armstrong wasn't near the airstrikes, but he still felt the effects of the attack.

"It's really a sad moment and unfortunately it doesn't really push our culture forward," Armstrong said. "It only pushes us back."

Mike Merryman-Lotze is based in Philadelphia but works with the organization called American Friends Service Committee.

It's a humanitarian and peace group with offices all over the world, including in Gaza and in Jerusalem.

"We were hearing messages from our own staff within the region about the fear they were experiencing as a result of the attacks," Merryman-Lotze said. "All of that violence could have been much worse."