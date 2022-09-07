Some Jersey Shore drivers facing costly consequences after heavy rain leads to flooding

MARGATE, NJ (CBS) -- Some Jersey Shore auto repair shops have been busy fixing waterlogged cars after Tuesday's heavy rain led to flooded roads.

Chuck Frye owns Frye's Auto Repair in Margate, and he said they had to tow out several flooded cars, some with waterlogged engines.

"Every time it floods, there's somebody going through water, so we see them every time we get floods around here," Frye said. "You'd think they know better not to go through it, but it happens all the time."

“I don’t know how I could be so stupid. Don’t ever drive through flooded water.” | A busy day for some auto repair shops as drivers bring in their waterlogged cars following flooding yesterday along the Jersey Shore. The story at 4:30 & 5:30 pm @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/byodUrTIAH — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) September 7, 2022

Stefanie Bloch's car sustained damage to the undercarriage paneling that protects her engine.

"I went through a very flooded street in Atlantic City, and as soon as I saw the floods, I tried to get off as soon as I could, but the damage was already done," Bloch said. "Don't ever drive through flooded areas."

While the paneling in Bloch's car could be easily repaired, Frye said a waterlogged engine could lead to thousands of dollars in damage.

He said some insurance companies may declare the car totaled due to the expense of fixing the engine.

The National Weather Service warns some low-lying areas between Atlantic City and Cape May could receive moderate flooding, and it's warning drivers to move their cars from low-lying areas and not drive in floodwaters.

A coastal flooding advisory is in effect for parts of South Jersey until 10 p.m. Wednesday.