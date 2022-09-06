Heavy rain bringing drought relief to South Jersey
BROOKLAWN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Eyewitness News Weather Watcher is on the road Tuesday as heavy rain pours over the region. Some of the heaviest rain is now moving into South Jersey and CBS3 was in Brooklawn this afternoon.
Our cameras caught flooding in between two traffic circles that deceived drivers on how deep it was until they were moving through it.
No issues or serious damage have been reported in Camden and Gloucester Counties, but flooding is expected in low-lying areas.
There has been some traffic on Route 42 and PATCO is experiencing some delays.
A Tornado Warning was issued along the Jersey Shore in parts of Cape May County but has since expired. There are no reports of a tornado touching now at this time, but the storm cell that moved through that area was capable of producing them.
While the heavy rain and flooding are dangerous, the storms are bringing relief from the drought South Jersey has been dealing with.
