Heavy rain bringing drought relief to South Jersey

BROOKLAWN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Eyewitness News Weather Watcher is on the road Tuesday as heavy rain pours over the region. Some of the heaviest rain is now moving into South Jersey and CBS3 was in Brooklawn this afternoon.

Our cameras caught flooding in between two traffic circles that deceived drivers on how deep it was until they were moving through it.

Good amount of standing water in Brooklawn between the traffic circles earlier this morning. Be careful driving! More @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/PRX0u0qbtg — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) September 6, 2022

No issues or serious damage have been reported in Camden and Gloucester Counties, but flooding is expected in low-lying areas.

There has been some traffic on Route 42 and PATCO is experiencing some delays.

⚠️ Due to weather conditions, trains are operating slower than normal, which could lead to minor delays this morning. Also, please exercise extra caution as parking lots, platforms, walkways and train floors could be wet and/or slippery as a result of the rain. — PATCO (@RidePATCO) September 6, 2022

A Tornado Warning was issued along the Jersey Shore in parts of Cape May County but has since expired. There are no reports of a tornado touching now at this time, but the storm cell that moved through that area was capable of producing them.

TUNE IN: A Tornado Warning is in effect for parts of Cape May County in New Jersey until 12 p.m. @LlarisaAbreu is providing an update➡️https://t.co/erZpa3uaCU pic.twitter.com/bp0ald4FeG — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) September 6, 2022

While the heavy rain and flooding are dangerous, the storms are bringing relief from the drought South Jersey has been dealing with.