New Jersey says it has $100 million to fix up 20 boardwalks. Here's who's getting fixed up.

By Christine Sloan

/ CBS New York

ASBURY PARK, N.J. -- There are plans to spruce up 20 boardwalks down the Jersey Shore this summer. 

On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy and other lawmakers announced a $100 million Boardwalk Preservation Fund in Asbury Park. 

The fund, which Murphy said came from the American Rescue Plan, includes $20 million to finish repairing the iconic Asbury Park Boardwalk and help repair the Convention Hall and other facilities there.

 Atlantic City will get a large chunk of the fund, too. Money will also go toward building more restrooms on Jersey Shore boardwalks.

"The Boardwalk Preservation Fund is so much more than a $100 million investment in the infrastructure of these communities. It's an investment in more summers, more music and more memories to come," said Murphy. "Welcome to the Jersey Shore for the summer of '24." 

Murphy praised the bipartisan legislation and said both sides agreed the Jersey Shore is a huge part of New Jersey's charm.   

The Asbury Park Convention Hall and Paramount Theatre are some of the most memorable landmarks down the Jersey Shore. Bruce Springsteen and others have performed there. 

First published on May 24, 2024 / 1:28 PM EDT

