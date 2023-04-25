Watch CBS News
Super PAC supporting Jeff Brown stops spending money to influence election

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Super PAC supporting Jeff Brown agrees to not spend money to influence May primary
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A super PAC that supports Democratic mayor candidate Jeff Brown has agreed not to spend money on influencing the outcome of the May 16 primary.

The announcement came Monday about two weeks after the city ethics board sued and won a temporary order. 

The PAC, called "For A Better Philadelphia," is accused of violating campaign finance laws.

The ethics board said it coordinated with Brown to circumvent annual contribution limits. 

The group denies wrongdoing. It called the lawsuit frivolous, misguided and political. 

The city says it will continue to pursue the lawsuit. 

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 10:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

