Why Chiefs fans donated to Jason Kelce's charity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Kansas City Chiefs fan jumpstarted a rush of donations to Jason Kelce's Be Philly Foundation, and CBS Philadelphia's Nikki DeMentri spoke with them on Thursday.

Brett Fitzgerald, a Kansas City fan who lives in San Antonio, has a soft spot for his team's competitors. He has a history of giving back, this specific method began after the Buffalo Bills lost to the Chiefs in early 2022.

Just last year, Fitzgerald with the help of a multitude of Kansas City fans raised $479,000 for a Buffalo charity.

That's what inspired him and a friend to do the same thing for Philadelphia.

"I was looking up Jalen Hurts charities. He didn't have an actual foundation. He had multiple things," Fitzgerald said. "I thought maybe we could work on one of the ones he likes to donate to."

After some more thought, he realized the strongest connection between Kansas City and Philadelphia had to be the Kelce brothers.

"Because everybody in Kansas City loves both of those guys," Fitzgerald said.

He didn't know how much money the goal should be. So he paid tribute to both Kelce brothers.

"62 + 87 = 149, put a decimal there that's $14.90," he said.

Fitzgerald thought that would be an affordable amount people could donate -- 62 is Jason's jersey number and 87 is Travis'.

"We're rivals during the game but after that, we can all come together for a good cause," he said.

Donations have skyrocketed past $110,00.

As for an endgame goal for Be Philly? Fitzgerald says the sky is the limit.