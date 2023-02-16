Watch CBS News
Local News

Chiefs fans donate thousands to Jason Kelce's Be Philly charity

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Jason Kelce's Be Philly Foundation flooded with donations by Chiefs fans
Jason Kelce's Be Philly Foundation flooded with donations by Chiefs fans 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- No one loves Jason Kelce more than Philadelphia fans. But recently, it looks like Kansas City might be hopping onto the older Kelce bandwagon. 

Ever since the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Chiefs, Kansas City fans have been opening up their wallets and hearts by donating to Kelce's Be Philly Foundation. 

In the last 48 hours alone, those donations have amounted to more than $100,000 and are still counting. This surpasses Kelce's original goal of $100,000 for the charity.

He started Be Philly Foundation last October to improve the lives of Philadelphia public school students. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 12:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.