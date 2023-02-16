Chiefs fans donate thousands to Jason Kelce's Be Philly charity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- No one loves Jason Kelce more than Philadelphia fans. But recently, it looks like Kansas City might be hopping onto the older Kelce bandwagon.

Ever since the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Chiefs, Kansas City fans have been opening up their wallets and hearts by donating to Kelce's Be Philly Foundation.

In the last 48 hours alone, those donations have amounted to more than $100,000 and are still counting. This surpasses Kelce's original goal of $100,000 for the charity.

He started Be Philly Foundation last October to improve the lives of Philadelphia public school students.