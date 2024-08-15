Philadelphia-area man charged with sexually abusing 7 children, recording abuse

Bicyclists to rally for safer streets, deliver petitions after CHOP doctor's death, and more news

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man from Chester County, Pennsylvania, has been charged with allegedly sexually abusing seven children ages 2 to 9 and recording the abuse while working for the United States Army Research Laboratory.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said Jason James Cain, 49, was charged with seven counts of manufacture and attempted manufacture of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Cain has been accused of sexually abusing the children under his care for over three-and-a-half years.

Federal prosecutors alleged Cain touched himself and the children in a sexual manner, made the children touch him, exposed himself to the children and videotaped the children using the toilet.

U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said Cain was arrested in December 2023 on related state charges. Court documents show Cain could not post bail and is being held at Chester County Prison awaiting trial.

"If convicted of the federal charges, the defendant faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years' imprisonment and a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment, a mandatory minimum of five years of supervised release up to a lifetime of supervised release, and monetary penalties of up to $434,000," Romero said in the news release. "He would also be required to register under the Sex Offender and Notification Act (SORNA) as a child sex offender."

The FBI, the Chester County District Attorney's Office and Pennsylvania State Police handled the investigation.