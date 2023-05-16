Janet Jackson rings in her 57th birthday in Philadelphia

Watch CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Happy birthday Janet Jackson!

The singer turns 57 today.

She got her birthday festivities started a day early in Philadelphia.

Jackson was spotted entering The Divine Lorraine Hotel on Broad Street Monday night.

That's where Philly's own Questlove of The Roots hosted a party for the pop star. We saw them in a video sent to us by local photographer HughE Dillon.

Jackson is currently on the road for her Together Again tour.

She is set to perform at the PPL Center in Allentown on Thursday and Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City on Saturday.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 6:52 AM

