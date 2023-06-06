Watch CBS News
James Beard Awards 2023: Philadelphia food scene wins in big way

Top Philadelphia restaurants, chefs recognized at James Beard Awards
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's food scene is receiving national recognition. Several of the city's top chefs and restaurants were recognized in a big way at the prestigious James Beard Awards.

Friday Saturday Sunday in Rittenhouse was named Outstanding Restaurant in the U.S. at Monday night's awards ceremony.

Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality was awarded the Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year.

"To Philadelphia, you made me belong. Your ongoing commitment fostered a world-class restaurant scene that represents our diversity, ethnicity, history and resiliency," Yin said during the ceremony. "I could not be more proud to accompany such a talented group of Philadelphians to represent our city."

James Beard's Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic went to Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon of Kalaya.

