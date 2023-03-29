Philadelphia has 6 nominees for 2023 James Beard Awards

Digital Brief: March 29, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's outstanding food scene is getting some national recognition. The nominees for the prestigious James Beard Awards were announced Wednesday, including six with local ties.

The nominees include Friday Saturday Sunday. The Rittenhouse Square restaurant is one of five finalists for outstanding restaurant.

The other local nominees are Ellen Yin, who is in the running for outstanding restaurateur.

Amanda Shulman from Her Place Supper Club is a finalist for emerging chef.

The best chef in the mid-Atlantic category includes Jesse Ito, Dionicio Jimenez and Nok Suntaranon.

South Philly Barbacoa's Cristina Martinez won the best Mid-Atlantic Chef James Beard Award in 2022.

The winners will be announced in June.