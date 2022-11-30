Jalen Hurts' performance catches attention of QB Tom Brady

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week, but the NFL isn't the only attention he's catching. Tom Brady, the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, calls Hurts' ability to run the ball "very impressive."

Hurts ran for 157 yards in Sunday's 40-33 win over the Packers, setting a franchise record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game. He also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

During the weekly podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray, Brady said Hurts is playing at a "very, very, very high level." He said Hurts' ability to be a dual-threat quarterback has pros and cons, but also makes the Birds a "tough team to stop."

Here's Brady's full response to Hurts' stellar night.

"I've never rushed for more than a hundred yards in a season, I think. I mean, he did it for 150 yards in a game and made it look relatively easy, cause I saw some of those highlights. He just has a great skill set to be able to, you know, you gotta have so much spatial awareness too, because when you run those guys are coming at you and they're coming fast. I think when you have when you have his athleticism, but also he knows exactly when to get down, he knows exactly when to get out of bounds. He starts to run, he stops and throws the ball. So his ability to make plays in the run game is very impressive. And 157 yards for anybody is incredible. And then to have the ability to pass the football like he does as well, that's why that team is so successful. He's playing at a very, very, very high level and they're a tough team to stop. And even if you think you've got him stopped for a lot of the game, like the Colts had him a few weeks ago, it comes down to a drive at the end of the game and he's got a little more energy left in the tank and he makes a game-winning run there at the end for a touchdown. It's hard to defend when you have a dual-threat quarterback, there are some pros to that and some cons to that, but when it's on and they're running the ball like they did they can control the clock and they can play really good football."

The Eagles became the first NFL team to reach 10 wins after beating Green Bay. Plus, the Eagles have the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth when they host the Tennessee Titans this week.