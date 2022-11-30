Eagles could clinch a playoff berth this weekend. Here's how

Eagles run all over Packers for win on Sunday Night Football

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At 10-1 with the NFL's best record, the Philadelphia Eagles have pretty much punched their ticket to the postseason.

FiveThirtyEight projects the Eagles have a 99% chance to make the playoffs, a 72% chance to win the NFC East and a 62% chance to earn a first-round bye – the second highest mark behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

In fact, there are two scenarios that would allow the Birds to clinch a playoff spot this weekend.

Here's what needs to happen:

The first scenario includes an Eagles win, a Washington Commanders loss, a San Francisco 49ers loss or tie and a Seattle Seahawks loss or tie.

The Eagles will clinch a playoff spot if the scenario above happens as long the 49ers and Seahawks both don't tie.

The Commanders are road favorites against the New York Giants in Week 13.

The 49ers will be tasked with containing the Miami Dolphins' explosive offense, while the Seahawks will play a depleted Los Angeles Rams team.

Seattle is currently favored by just more than a touchdown.

The second scenario involves the same teams, but it's slightly different.

If the Eagles win, the Commanders tie the Giants, and the 49ers and Seahawks both lose, Philadelphia will officially clinch a playoff spot.

While the Eagles have pretty much made it into the playoffs already, a lot needs to happen this weekend in order for them to clinch a spot, so it's unlikely either scenario comes to fruition.

The Eagles have made the playoffs in four of the past five seasons. They lost in the Wild Card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-15, last season and didn't score a point until the fourth quarter.