Police ID victims, alleged shooter killed by authorities in Lawncrest quadruple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old man was shot and killed by police Monday in Mount Airy. The man is believed to be the person who shot four others, including three fatally, inside a home in Lawncrest earlier in the morning, according to officials.

Police identified the 41-year-old as Jahad Snead of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police responded to the 6100 block of Shelbourne Street around 5 a.m. after a woman called to report that she and three other people had been shot. When officers arrived, they found three people dead and the woman who reported the shooting was taken to Einstein Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Police Chief Inspector Mark McCarrick.

Police identified the three victims who died as 63-year-old Denise Snead-Doram, 61-year-old Gregory Doram and 42-year-old Nina O'Brien. Police said they were each shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

Authorities didn't identify the 43-year-old woman who survived the shooting after she was struck in her eye. She was placed in critical condition.

McCarrick said investigators were looking for Snead, who he said was familiar to the victims and was seen leaving the residence after the shooting.

Then, just before 7:50 a.m., police attempted to pull over a vehicle at E. Phil Ellena and Ross streets in connection with the person of interest. Police claim a man inside that vehicle then fired at least one round at officers. That's when officials said a Philadelphia police officer fired back, striking the man.

Police initially said the man had died, but a short time later corrected to say he was taken to Einstein Hospital in critical condition. He has since died, officials confirmed.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, according to police.

The officer who shot the man also suffered minor injuries to their hand from broken glass and is seeking treatment, officials added.

Police did not reveal the relationship of the person of interest to the victims.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. You can also find more resources here.