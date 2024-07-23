Jack Morey, "beloved" 2nd-generation partner of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, dies

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Morey's Piers and Water Parks in Wildwood, New Jersey announced that second-generation partner Jack Morey has passed away.

In a press release, the company said Morey was "beloved" and the "creative force" behind the popular Morey's Piers beach attractions for the last 30 years.

"Jack was long fascinated with people, design, and public spaces from all around the world, and spent his life and career working to bring his incredible and innate creativity to life," the statement said. "If you've visited Wildwood, you've been touched by Jack's vision."

Morey served as the executive vice president and chief creative officer of the company, which has been family owned and operated since 1969.

According to Morey's Piers, Jack Morey is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen, two children and three grandchildren.

"Jack's perspective and passion are inspirations that, while irreplaceable, we will strive to follow as we continue with his personal quest to make Morey's Piers the 'Greatest Seaside Park in the World,'" the company said.

In 2019, Morey's Piers was named the Park of the Year by Amusement Today magazine, chosen for "50 years of innovation and creative success and for taking the lead in bringing big rides to vacationing families along the Jersey Shore."

More recently, Wildwood landed the top spot on USA Today's 10 best beaches in New Jersey list in May 2024.