Year-round Atlantic City water park opening delayed until Saturday

By Marcella Baietto

/ CBS Philadelphia

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Island Waterpark, a $100 million-year-old water park scheduled to open in Atlantic City on Friday has been put "on hold," Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein and Lisa Johnson with Tower Investments told CBS News Philadelphia.

Blatstein, CEO and owner of Showboat, said they've delayed the opening of the water park because they need more time to put the finishing touches on the 120,000-square-foot park. 

Blatstein and Johnson wouldn't confirm why they're holding the opening.

Everyone who bought tickets for Friday was given a refund and complimentary tickets to the water park, along with credits to Showboat's arcade.

The water park is planning on opening now at 10 a.m. Saturday.

