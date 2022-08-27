A Chat With: Bart Blatstein talks Rittenhouse Square, Atlantic City and a bit of nostalgia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- He's the developer behind some of Philadelphia's most vibrant neighborhoods and changing the way we look at Atlantic City. He's also the president of Friends of Rittenhouse Square, one of the most fantastic destinations in the country.

Bart Blatstein recently sat down for A Chat With Jessica Kartalija.

Blatstein is a real estate developer based in Philadelphia. He lives at Rittenhouse Square.

Kartalija: Philadelphia Magazine called you "the most creative developer that the city has seen in a generation." That's a huge compliment.

Blatstein: Well, I appreciate that. I am one of a lot of developers here in the city and there's some really, really great developers here. I'm flattered by that comment. They probably were referring to Northern Liberties. That was an area that was very destitute when I got there in the early 2000s and decided to create a town center and town in the way I look at things, the way I see things. I call it a five-minute community where you don't need a car, or whatever you need, you can walk.

Kartalija: Speaking of development, Atlantic City, that is a huge project that you're working on, the water slides. Why is it important to get families down there and not have a casino be the center of focus?

Blatstein: It's got my heart right now. I've been going to Atlantic City since I can remember. Most of us in Philadelphia know Atlantic City from their childhood. And then, the casinos came in the late '70s and they kind of blocked out the family fun. So, of 25 million visitors to Atlantic City, only 8% of families and I saw a huge opening for bringing it back, families fun, and I bought the showboat casino, which is not a casino right now.

Kartalija: This city has certainly had some challenges over the past couple of years. How do you incentivize people to keep coming down to Philadelphia?

Blatstein: Center City is so much more amazing and better than it was 10 years ago, 20 years ago. It's just incredible. So, I don't see the negative, I only see the positive. I see that we keep improving.

