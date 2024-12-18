South Jersey clinic using intestinal ultrasound as an alternative for people with inflammatory bowel disease

Intestinal ultrasound is a game changer for people with inflammatory bowel disease

A device used in South Jersey is being called a real game-changer for millions of people with inflammatory bowel disease.

This is for people who suffer from things like Crohn's disease and colitis. It's an alternative to invasive screenings like MRIs and colonoscopies.

An intestinal ultrasound is an easy, noninvasive way to check on different types of inflammatory bowel diseases.

"In the most accurate way possible and the fastest way possible and the most minimally invasive way possible," said Dr. Sanket Patel of Virtua Health.

Patel said Virtua Health is the first medical group in the region to offer the patient-friendly technology.

"I would have loved this 20 years ago, probably would have saved me a lot of time," Heather Mutchler said.

Mutchler, who lives in South Jersey, has Crohn's disease, an inflammation of the digestive tract.

"It has stolen a lot of days from myself, my daughter," she said. "Work, it's made work difficult at times."

Instead of scheduling invasive screenings, she gets a simple ultrasound to see if treatments are working.

"After 20 years of different preps and different experiences with colonoscopies and other imaging, I think this is great," Mutchler said.

Sound waves create the images with the intestinal ultrasound. The equipment is more advanced with higher definition, and doctors have specialized training to assess the intestines.

Patel said this also can show complications not seen with colonoscopies, and he can explain what's happening to patients in real time with no risk.

Mutchler said it makes dealing with Crohn's a whole lot easier.

Insurance does cover the intestinal ultrasound. Doctors said without effective treatments for IBD, it can cause permanent damage and lead to cancer.