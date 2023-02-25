I-295 reopens in Salem County, some ramps still closed

CARNEYS POINT, N.J. (CBS) -- A stretch of northbound I-295 in South Jersey reopened after it was shut down for emergency repairs.

Crews closed the highway in Carneys Point on Wednesday after a tractor trailer hit the Route 140 Hawks Bridge Road overpass, making it structurally unsafe.

That overpass is still closed in both directions while workers continue making repairs.

Carneys Point police provided a full list of closures in the area during those repairs.

Exit 2B off of 295 southbound is closed going towards Route 40

Exit 2C off of 295 northbound is closed going towards 130

Hook Road exit off of Route 140 (Hawks Bridge Road) is closed

The closure had diverted traffic off the highway and frustrated commuters.