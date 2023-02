Route 140 overpass at I-295 in Salem County to close for several months

CARNEYS POINT, N.J. (CBS) -- In Carneys Point, Salem County, the Route 140 overpass at I-295 is going to be closed for the next few months because crews say the bridge is not structurally sound.

Northbound 295 is currently closed there as well.

Crews hope to know more about the plans for the overpass by Friday.