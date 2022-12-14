Watch CBS News
Inside look at Santa's home, Elf Village in North Pole

By Alyssa Adams

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the busiest time of the year for good ole Santa Claus. He's busy making sure all the toys are being made at his workshop up at the North Pole, but have you ever wondered what his home looked like? 

We've seen it depicted in countless Christmas movies, but now we're getting an inside look at where Santa and his elves live. 

And boy is it pricey. 

Santa's private property is now worth $1,154,137, according to Zillow. When Santa's home first came to Zillow six years ago it was worth a little over $650,000. 

Let's take a peek. 

First published on December 14, 2022 / 11:40 AM

