Injured Ukrainian soldier leaves Crozer's rehab center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Last week, CBS3 brought you a story about a wounded Ukrainian soldier receiving therapy in Delaware County. Friday, there was a celebration as Roman Stashkiv left a rehab center.

Staff at Crozer's Taylor Rehab Center applauded Stashkiv. He lost his legs during a bombing in April.

He has been learning to walk with new prosthetic legs.

Staffers were impressed with his spirit.

Stashkiv is going to another rehab facility to improve his skills and coordination.

He will be treated there for a month or two before returning to Ukraine.