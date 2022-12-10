Watch CBS News
Local News

Injured Ukrainian soldier leaves Crozer's rehab center

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Injured Ukrainian soldier leave Crozer's rehab center
Injured Ukrainian soldier leave Crozer's rehab center 00:50

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Last week, CBS3 brought you a story about a wounded Ukrainian soldier receiving therapy in Delaware County. Friday, there was a celebration as Roman Stashkiv left a rehab center.

Staff at Crozer's Taylor Rehab Center applauded Stashkiv. He lost his legs during a bombing in April. 

He has been learning to walk with new prosthetic legs.

Staffers were impressed with his spirit. 

Stashkiv is going to another rehab facility to improve his skills and coordination. 

He will be treated there for a month or two before returning to Ukraine.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 8:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.