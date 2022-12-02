Injured Ukrainian soldier receives therapy in Delaware County

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) – An injured Ukrainian soldier is in Delaware County receiving some life-changing therapy. The soldier has a very complicated injury that would be difficult to treat in his homeland.

He has just arrived and is already on his way to a better life.

Visions of war are still clear for the Ukrainian soldier who is now in America where strangers are restoring his life. Roman Stashkiv is learning to walk with his new prosthetic legs at Crozer's Taylor Rehabilitation Center.

"Good, it's good," Stashkiv said.

The 23-year-old explosive engineer doesn't speak much English and an interpreter explains this is a big adjustment.

"He's not comfortable, yet, but every day getting better and better," the interpreter said.

Stashkiv lost his legs in April when a Russian bomb exploded while he was on duty.

"He's wonderful to work with. And we're just very blessed to have him here and we're happy to see him continue his journey and hopefully get back to Ukraine," Michele Pierry, program director at Taylor Rehabilitation Center said.

Stashkiv is getting physical and occupational therapy.

"It can take some time, but we have a great therapy program here to help get you through that," Pierry said.

All the services Stashkiv is getting are being donated and coordinated by the Guild Foundation.

"We go where the troops go," Sean Bonnor of Guild Foundation said.

The Guild Foundation provides various veterans services, including training and caring for fellow soldiers like Stashkiv.

"It's been great to see all the resources in the Philadelphia community kind of come together. So we have everyone from the hospital to the artificial legs, to the therapist to even people in the Ukrainian community standing up to help out support Roman," Bonnor said.

Therapists say Stashkiv is strong and brave, just like on the battlefield. Here to find a new way to walk, the Ukrainian soldier is now forever grateful to his American saviors.

As soon as Stashkiv is finished with the physical therapy, he's anxious to get home to Ukraine where he wants to rejoin the military probably in more of an administrative role.

For more information on the foundation helping soldiers visit the Guild Foundation website.