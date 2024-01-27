Man arrested after baby girl abandoned in suspected theft at Northeast Philadelphia Walmart

Man turns himself in after baby abandoned in suspected theft at Northeast Philadelphia Walmart

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police made an arrest after police say a 3-month-old girl was abandoned inside a Northeast Philadelphia Walmart store earlier this month.

Police say 22-year-old Alganon Muhammad entered the Walmart on the 4300 block of Byberry Road with the child and another male and female around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 18.

A short time later, after leaving the checkout area, a security guard at the store suspected the group of retail theft and approached them. Police say the 3 individuals then fled the store, leaving the child behind.

The infant was unharmed but taken to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital for evaluation before being released to her mother.

After more then a week into the investigation, Muhammad surrendered to police on Jan. 26. He's been charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Retail Theft, Criminal Conspiracy, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person (REAP).

The investigation into the remaining two suspects is ongoing.