Baby abandoned in attempted theft at Philadelphia Mills Walmart

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An infant was left behind at a Northeast Philadelphia Walmart on Thursday night.

We're told this happened after a group of people was confronted about a possible retail theft, according to store security.

After that confrontation, the group left the store, leaving the baby behind.

We're still working to learn the baby's age and where the infant was taken.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 6:29 AM EST

