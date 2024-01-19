Baby abandoned in attempted theft at Philadelphia Mills Walmart

Baby abandoned during attempted theft at Philadelphia Mills Walmart

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An infant was left behind at a Northeast Philadelphia Walmart on Thursday night.

CBS News Philadelphia

We're told this happened after a group of people was confronted about a possible retail theft, according to store security.

After that confrontation, the group left the store, leaving the baby behind.

We're still working to learn the baby's age and where the infant was taken.