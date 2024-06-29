Independence Day festivities kick off in Philadelphia a few days early

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philly is kicking off the Independence Day festivities a few days early. Fireworks lit up the sky Saturday night on the Delaware River Waterfront.

"The weather is great, and I think this is like the perfect environment to kind of ring in the July 4th weekend," said Sheega Abraham, who was visiting Philly with her family from North Jersey.

At Penn's Landing, families were also treated to a free patriotic concert by the United States Army Band.

"This is a beautiful atmosphere, it's a great place to be and I'm so glad this band came from Washington, D.C. to be here in Philadelphia because this is where it all began," said Jonathan Adams, who lives in Northeast Philly.

"It's really nice, we got some cool air which is awesome right now but just having the music in the back it sets the mood," said Christian Hankerson.

Earlier in the night, crowds danced to the beat on Broad Street. Live music and games took over the Avenue of the Arts Block Party, part of Philly's 16-day Wawa Welcome America celebration.

Lucille West and her family come every year.

"The orchestra was the best, but all the vendors they have down here, all the entertainment that they have down here," West said.

The Power Surge Performing Arts Center also put on a show for the crowd with a slam dunk contest.

Brian Gerra stumbled upon the block party with his classmates from Drexel University.

"It's a little hot out but I really like walking around. It'd be good if it was five degrees cooler but the shade and the breeze kind of makes it perfect," Gerra said.

A perfect place for patriotism and Philly pride was on full display across the city.

The weather cooperated for the fireworks show, but many families we talked with said they're not looking forward to temperatures feeling like triple digits and possible strong storms on Sunday.