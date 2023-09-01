Dozens of pets displaced from Idalia now available for adoption

Dozens of pets rescued from Hurricane Idalia available for adoption

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- More than 80 homeless pets that were rescued from Idalia will be available for adoption Friday.

Wings of Rescue flew cats and dogs from the Tampa area to West Chester's Brandywine Valley SPCA.

We are live at the Brandywine Regional Airport where more than 70 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are arriving on a Wings of Rescue flight powered by Petco Love and BOBS from SKECHERS from the Tampa area following Hurricane Idalia. These pets were all available before the storm hit and we are welcoming them here to make room for local shelters to respond to the disaster. Posted by Brandywine Valley SPCA on Thursday, August 31, 2023

They were already available for adoption in shelters prior to the storm.

Now they're getting another chance at finding a family, while animal shelters down south rebuild and help displaced pets from the storm.

They'll be up for adoption at noon -- at the West Chester location.

𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘: 𝗛𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝗜𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮 One day after Hurricane Idalia slammed into Florida, leaving a path of destruction... Posted by Brandywine Valley SPCA on Thursday, August 31, 2023