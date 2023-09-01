Dozens of pets displaced from Idalia now available for adoption

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- More than 80 homeless pets that were rescued from Idalia will be available for adoption Friday.
Wings of Rescue flew cats and dogs from the Tampa area to West Chester's Brandywine Valley SPCA.
They were already available for adoption in shelters prior to the storm.
Now they're getting another chance at finding a family, while animal shelters down south rebuild and help displaced pets from the storm.
They'll be up for adoption at noon -- at the West Chester location.
