Icy roads lead to deadly crash in Philadelphia, police say

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Icy roads led to a deadly crash in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, police said.

Philadelphia Police said a 51-year-old man was driving southbound in the 17800 block of Bartram Avenue when he appeared to hit an ice patch and crash into a tree.

Police said the man was killed.

The crash happened before 5:45 a.m. at Bartram and Essington Avenues.

Temperatures in Philadelphia were below freezing overnight, with temps in the 20s in the early morning. Winds were strong enough to make it feel 10 degrees colder -- at 6 a.m., it felt like 18 degrees in Philadelphia and 11 or 12 degrees outside the city.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 9:26 AM EST

