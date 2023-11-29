Philadelphia weather: Chilly Wednesday with wind chill temperature in 20s; warm tomorrow

NEXT Weather Alert: Need lots of layers on chilly Wednesday

NEXT Weather Alert: Need lots of layers on chilly Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The chilly week continues Wednesday with high temperatures in the 30s.

Expect a sunny, cold day. You'll want a hat and gloves if you have to be outdoors for more than a few seconds - and make sure to dress in layers!

Temperatures are in the 20s for the morning, but it won't feel like it.

Winds are strong enough to make it feel 10 degrees colder. Feels-like temperatures in the city at 6 a.m. were a brisk 18 degrees, and it felt like 11 or 12 degrees outside the city.

Wednesday is another NEXT Weather Alert Day due to this cold and wind chill.

CBS News Philadelphia

The region should stay dry Wednesday and Thursday, but rain is looking likely Friday.

This time of year the average high is in the 50s - Wednesday's temperatures are more on par with mid-January.

Here's your seven-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Another chilly day. High 38, Low 25

Thursday: Pick of the week. High 51, Low 28

Friday: Showers return. High 52, Low 35

Saturday: Some sun, PM shower? High 57, Low 42

Sunday: Rain likely. High 54, Low 46

Monday: Clouds, shower. High 55, Low 46

Tuesday: Windy, chilly. High 49, Low 41

