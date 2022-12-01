IBEW Local 98 steps up to fix Bridesburg Christmas tree

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Members of IBEW Local 98 will help fix the Bridesburg Christmas tree that was badly damaged by vandals.

The vandals cut the wires for the Christmas lights days after the tree lighting ceremony at the Bridesburg Recreation Center this past weekend.

The work to replace the lights is expected to begin shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.

The union is said to be covering all of the costs, and working on plans for a re-lighting ceremony.

It's still not clear who is responsible for the vandalism. A local business owner recently offered a reward — free food for whoever can identify the people responsible for damaging the tree.