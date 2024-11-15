Watch CBS News
Portion of I-95 southbound near Philadelphia International Airport closed after person hit by car

By Taleisha Newbill, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

I-95 South shut down between Bartram Avenue and Prospect Park in Philadelphia
A crash on Interstate 95 Friday afternoon has traffic jammed near the Philadelphia-Delaware county line.

The southbound side of the I-95 is shut down between the Bartram Avenue exit and Prospect Park.

Philadelphia Fire Department officials said one person was hit by a vehicle. The person's condition is unknown at this time.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management announced that I-95 southbound is closed between Exit 14 near Bartram Avenue and Exit 9B/9A. Police are diverting traffic near Penrose Avenue.

Officials said drivers should expect delays, look for alternative routes and allow extra travel time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

