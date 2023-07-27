I-95 bridge repairs to close northbound lanes in South Philadelphia next week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A bridge repair on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia is scheduled to begin next week, PennDOT said Thursday. Work is planned to begin Monday night with the hopes of finishing it by the week's end.

RELATED: Debris falls from I-95 overpass in Philadelphia

PennDOT said the northbound lanes from the Broad Street Interchange to south of the Interstate 676 Interchange, will be closed from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. from July 31 to Friday, Aug. 4.

It's part of a $44.6 million bridge improvement project on highways in Philadelphia, Delaware and Bucks Counties.

The project includes replacing rocker bearings, frozen sliding plate bearings and deck expansion joints, among others.

PennDOT said Philadelphia contractor Driscoll Construction Company, Inc. will be doing the work.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.