Watch CBS News
Local News

I-95 bridge repairs to close northbound lanes in South Philadelphia next week

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: July 27, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: July 27, 2023 (AM) 02:54

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A bridge repair on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia is scheduled to begin next week, PennDOT said Thursday. Work is planned to begin Monday night with the hopes of finishing it by the week's end.

RELATED: Debris falls from I-95 overpass in Philadelphia

PennDOT said the northbound lanes from the Broad Street Interchange to south of the Interstate 676 Interchange, will be closed from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. from July 31 to Friday, Aug. 4.

It's part of a $44.6 million bridge improvement project on highways in Philadelphia, Delaware and Bucks Counties.

The project includes replacing rocker bearings, frozen sliding plate bearings and deck expansion joints, among others.

PennDOT said Philadelphia contractor Driscoll Construction Company, Inc. will be doing the work.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 9:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.