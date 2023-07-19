Watch CBS News
Lanes closures to start overnight on I-95 in Philadelphia to repair bridge

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lane closures will be in place for Interstate 95 southbound overnight in South Philadelphia through Friday to repair a bridge deck, PennDOT announced Wednesday. 

Lanes will be closed on the southbound side one mile north of the Walt Whitman/I-76 interchange at Tasker Street starting Wednesday night through Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The right two lanes of I-95 southbound were closed early Wednesday morning after finding damage to an existing bridge deck, according to PennDOT officials.

Crews put a temporary repair in place by using a cold patch to reopen traffic before 3 p.m., PennDOT said. 

All southbound lanes of I-95 at Tasker Street will reopen each morning from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to PennDOT. 

PennDOT is asking all drivers to plan ahead for traffic on I-95 southbound and they say the work is weather dependent. 

