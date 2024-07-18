Driver seriously injured after tree falls on car on I-476 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

Fallen tree causes serious crash on I-476 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — A driver was seriously injured after a tree fell on their car in the northbound lanes of I-476 in Delaware County Thursday morning, according to state police.

Pennsylvania State Police say the crash happened on Blue Route near West Chester Pike shortly after 11 a.m.

According to state police, a red Toyota Rav4 was driving northbound on the highway when it was struck by a downed tree.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, state police say.

Two other cars were hit by debris from the tree, but state police say their occupants were not injured.

I-476 northbound is currently down to one lane of travel, according to state police.