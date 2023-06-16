Crash near I-95 Philadelphia collapse detour leads to major delays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is now a detour within the detour around the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as a car went into a pole and brought it down, leading to a closure on State Road at Princeton Avenue - just one block before you re-enter I-95 southbound.

Tough start for I-95 SB commuters in the Northeast... a detour within the detour. A crash involving down wires has State Road closed at Princeton Ave right before the entrance back onto I-95 South. All the traffic is off 95 SB at Cottman onto State Road. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/9geLwK5oXc — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) June 16, 2023

Crews have rerouted the detour to turn on Princeton Avenue.

This crash is causing major delays in Northeast Philadelphia.

"It is highly recommended that motorists use alternate means to travel south for the time being (Roosevelt Boulevard), and avoid the neighborhoods/side streets if possible," a police spokesman told CBS News Philadelphia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.