Crash near I-95 Philadelphia collapse detour leads to major delays

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is now a detour within the detour around the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as a car went into a pole and brought it down, leading to a closure on State Road at Princeton Avenue - just one block before you re-enter I-95 southbound.

Crews have rerouted the detour to turn on Princeton Avenue.

This crash is causing major delays in Northeast Philadelphia.

"It is highly recommended that motorists use alternate means to travel south for the time being (Roosevelt Boulevard), and avoid the neighborhoods/side streets if possible," a police spokesman told CBS News Philadelphia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

